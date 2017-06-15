India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Highlights: Rohit, Kohli power IND to rout BAN; face Pakistan in final

Rohit Sharma (123*) and Virat Kohli (96*) shared a 178-run stand as India pummelled Bangaldesh by nine wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final. The Men in Blue will now face Pakistan in the final on Sunday. Earlier, India restricted Bangladesh to 264 for seven wickets in 50 overs . Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (63) shared a 123-run stand for the third wicket. For India, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets each. Catch highlights of India vs Bangladesh semi-final here. (SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

21:52 hrs IST: When we won the toss, I expected another clean performance. With the ball, we never let them away. The two quick wickets got us the momentum (of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan). Had those guys carried on, we would have been chasing 300 - Virat Kohli, India captain

21:45 hrs IST: (It) was a great knock, especially when it comes on a winning note. (I was) trying to get a big one, in the last two games. Was quite determined today. Wicket was brilliant. I kept telling myself to bat as much as possible. We’ve been playing good cricket. One last hurdle, a big game against Pakistan. It felt like he was batting overnight (Virat Kohli). As a captain, he was brilliant. - Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match

21: 38 hrs IST: AND IT’S OVER! INDIA WIN BY NINE WICKETS TO SET UP FINAL VS PAKISTAN

21:36 HRS IST: Shakib comes to bowl, Can India finish off it in this over? No they take five runs. India 261/1 in 40 overs

21:34 hrs IST: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 800 runs in ODIs as India need less than 10 runs to enter final. IND 256/1 in 39 overs

21:30 hrs IST: FOURS! Indian batsmen seem to be in a hurry as both Kohli and Rohit take Shakib to task. IND 249/1 in 38 overs

21:27 hrs IST: FOUR! Rohit hits one towards backward square leg fence. His stand with Kohli has crossed 150 run mark. IND 239/1 in 37 overs

21:25 hrs IST: FOUR! Kohli hits Taskin towards deep backward point to move to 77.

21:20 hrs IST: FOUR! Rohit gets his 13th boundary as his shot beats the fielder at mid-off. IND 224/1 in 35 overs

21:16 hrs IST: FOUR! That’s poor fielding. The Bangladesh player doesn’t dive as Kohli gets another four off Shakib and India get closer to win. IND 218/1 in 34 overs

21:12 hrs IST: Rohit completes 11th ODI century with a six off Mustafizur. What an innings! IND 212/1 in 33 overs

21:09 hrs IST: FOUR! Kohli hits Mustafizur towards long-off fence. He is in 60s now. A chanceless knock so far.

21:07 hrs IST: Rohit is batting on 96 and is just four runs short of his 11th ton. IND 201/1 in 32 overs

21:05 hrs IST: FOURS! Rohit pulls Mahmudullah to square leg fence and then Rohit cover-drives for a four. IND 198/1 in 31 overs

21:01 hrs IST: Kohli and Rohit’s stand has crossed 100 run mark. IND 188/1 in 30 overs

20:58 hrs IST: FIFTY comes up for Kohli as he hits a four off Taskin. IND 185/1 in 29 overs.

20:54 hrs IST: Rohit chips one up, Bangladesh sense a chance but there is no fielder at exra cover.IND 177/1 in 28 overs

20:52 hrs IST: Taskin bowls a good over and gives away just one run. But India are still on course for win. IND 173/1 in 27 overs

20:46 hrs IST: ELEGANT! Kohli comes up with his most favourite shot - the cover drive - against Mosaddek as he strikes his fifth boundary. IND 172/1 in 26 overs

20:44 hrs IST:India reach 164/1 in 25 overs (Rohit 81*, Kohli 37*)

20:38 hrs IST: Though Indian batsman have looked elegant, Bangladesh bowlers have lacked the sting too. Their short deliveries have failed to rattle the Indians. IND 161/1 in 24 overs

20:36 hrs IST: BACK TO BACK BOUNDARIES! Rohit is crusing towards his 11th century. A 17-run over of the Men in Blue. IND 156/1 in 23 overs

20:32 hrs IST:FOUR! Kohli strikes Rubel through deep extra cover. He is getting into groove and has upped the ante. He is in 30s now.

20:28 hrs IST: WHAM! Kohli goes after Mustafizur again with successive fours. First he shows his wrist work to flick the fast bowler and then operates a beautiful cover drive. IND 139/1 in 22 overs

20:25 hrs IST: FOUR! Kohli gets his first boundary with a straight drive against Mustafizur.

20:22 hrs IST: India have reached 124/1 in 20 overs and need 141 runs more in 30 overs. Required Run Rate - 4.70

20:18 hrs IST: FOURS! Rohit first pulls Rubel towards square leg and then edges, but there was no fielder at slips. ball goes pat boundary on both occasions. IND 118/1 in 19 overs

20:12 hrs IST: Virat Kohli is taking his time to settle in the middle. Rohit is set at the other end. India won’t mid a couple of boundary-less overs. IND 106/1 in 18 overs

20:06 hrs IST: India cross 100 run mark in 16.2 overs.

20:03 hrs IST:Rohit brings up his 32nd half-century with a single off Shakib. He look to be in deft touch. IND 99/1 in 16 overs

19:58 hrs IST: WICKET!Dhawan (45) departs. IND 87/1 in 14.4 overs

He misses his 20th fifty as Mortaza strikes.Dhawan looks to take Mortaza over mid-off but is caught by Mosaddek.

19:54 hrs IST: Shaib Al Hasan introduced. He is the first spinner for Bangladesh so far. IND 83/0 in 14 overs

19:50 hrs IST: Bangladesh would happily take the over bowled by Mortaza. The Bagladesh captain uses all his experience and gives away just three runs. IND 77/0 in 13 overs

19:43 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan directs Rubel’s poor delivery towards leg-side. IND 74/0 in 12 overs

19:36 hrs IST: Dhawan (666*) has now become India’s top-scorer in Champions Trophy, surpassing Sourav Ganguly. He is in 30s now. IND 67/0 in 11 overs

19:33 hrs IST: Bangladesh are playing with a four-pronged pace attack today - Mortaza, Rubel, Mustafizur and Tasking. All have been used so far but no wickets. Indian openers are playing them pretty well. IND 63/0 in 10 overs

19:30 hrs IST: This is the third over without a boundary. IND 60/0 in nine overs

19:26 hrs IST: Dhawan doesn’t stop at that. He strikes a four and a huge six as Taskin goves away 16 runs in the over. IND 56/0 in 8 overs

19:23 hrs IST: Bangladesh is all at sea here as the Indian openers have managed a boundary in all the overs so far. This time Dhawan jabs Taskin Ahmed towards backward point.

19:20 hrs IST: YET ANOTHER FOUR! Rohit again picks the short length delivery early four a boundary against Mortaza. IND 40/0 in 7 overs

19:16 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan is also relentless today. The left-hander opener gets into position early against Taskin’s short ball and gets a boundary. IND 36/0 in 6 overs

19:14 hrs IST: Taskin Ahmed into the attack now!

19:10 hrs IST: FOUR! ROHIT IS ON FIRE! The right hander directs Mortaza’s cutter to on-side as the ball races to boundary. He judged the short ball really well. IND 31/0 in 5 overs

19:07 hrs IST: FOUR! A boundary to end the over as Rohit hits Mustafizur to mid-off boundary with an elegant drive. IND 25/0 in 4 overs

19:06 hrs IST: FOUR! What a square drive by Rohit. This will make Indian dressing room happy.

19:04 hrs IST: India are 13/0 in three overs. Dhawan will regain his spot as top run score in this edition of ICC Champions Trophy if he reaches 23.

19:00 hrs IST: So Mortaza now has a man for Dhawan in the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg.

18:58 hrs IST: Dot ball to finish off. India are 11/0 after 2 overs.

18:57 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan punishing anything short. Mustafizur needs to hit the correct length before it gets too late.

18:56 hrs IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Mustafizur and Dhawan times it well past the fielder at cover point for his first boundary.

18:54 hrs IST: Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack. Surely, the ‘Fizz’ will hold the key to Bangladesh’s chances here.

18:53 hrs IST: Tidy start from Mortaza. India are 2/0 after first over.

18:52 hrs IST: Length ball from Mortaza, Rohit works it to square leg to get off the mark with a double.

18:51 hrs IST: Dhawan and Rohit to open. Mortaza to start the proceedings for Bangladesh.

18:50 hrs IST: Welcome back!

18:20 hrs IST: Bangladesh end on 264/7 in 50 overs

18:16 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar is down! He has hurt his leg in his follow through in the last over. Bangladesh, meanwhile, has crossed 260.

18:11 hrs IST: FOURS! Turning out to be a costly over for India as MOsrtaza goes after Bumrah. BAN 258/7 in 49 overs

18:10 hrs IST: FOUR! Lucky there! Tasking edges to Bhuvneshwar as the flies away to boundary. BAN 248/7 in 48 overs

18:04 hrs IST: FOUR AGAIN! Bumrah Yorker is edged by Mortaza and goes left of Dhoni to boundary. BAN 244/7 in 47 overs

18:01 hrs IST: FOUR! Mortaza gets some crucial runs as his mistimed pull gets the ball over Dhoni’s head towards four. BAN 231/7 in 46 overs

17:57 hrs IST: WICKET! Mahmudullah (21) out. BAN 229/7 (45)

Bumrah strikes again! He comes up with a gem of a yorker and rattles Mahmudullah stumps.

17:51 hrs IST: FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza goes for the big one against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. BAN 226/6 in 44 overs

17:46 hrs IST: WICKET! Mosaddek Out, BAN 218/6 (42.3)

Bumrah gets his first wicket as Mosaddek mistimes pull is caught y the bowler himself.

17:42 hrs IST: FOUR! Now Mahmudullah reverse sweeps Ashwin for a boundary.

17:38 hrs IST: Bumrah is back in the attack and gets hit for a four by Mosaddek Hossain at mid-off. BAN 212/5 in 41 overs

17:35 hrs IST: Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain have handled the collapse pretty well. BAN 206/5 in 40 overs

17:30 hrs IST: DROPPED! Mahmudullah is let off by Ashwin at third man off Pandya. BAN 197/5 in 39 overs

17:26 hrs IST: Ravindra Jadeja now has 16 wickets . Most by any Indian bowlers in ICC Champions Trophy. BAN 191/5 in 38 overs

17:24 hrs IST: FOUR! Mosaddek cuts Jadeja to ease the pressure a bit. BAN 188/5 in 37 overs

17:19 hrs IST: WICKET!Rahim (61) out! BAN 179/5 in 35.2 overs

Bangladesh feels the heat as Jadhav gets his second. Rahim tries to take the spinner through mid-wicket but is caught by Kohli, who is excited and is not shy of expressing it. he makes a funny face and the crowd the love it.

17:13 hrs IST: WICKET! Shakib (15) departs! BAN 177/4 in 34.2 overs

Jadeja gets his first wicket as Shakib tries got for a cut against the spinner and is caught behind by Dhoni. A brilliant attempt.

17:10 hrs IST: FOUR! A boundary after a long time for Bangladesh. Shakib slashes Jadeja for a four. BAN 175/3 in 33 overs

17:07 hrs IST: Jadhav continues from the other end. He has essayed the role of the third spinner pretty well. But Bangladesh have a deep batting line-up. BAN 167/3 in 32 overs

17:04 hrs IST: Jadeja has been miserly so far. He has given 33 runs in seven overs so far. BAN 164/3 in 33 overs

17:00 hrs IST: The drying up of boundaries mounted the pressure on Bangladesh. Still, Tamim looked set but a wild drive did him in. Shakib Al Hasan is the new batsman at the crease. BAN 161/3 in 30 overs

16:57 hrs IST: WICKET! Tamim Iqbal (70) departs! BAN 154/3 in 28 overs

The set batsman goes a wild drive but misses Kedar Jadhav’s line. He tried to take him over mid-wicket but is bowled.

16:54 hrs IST: The Edgbaston is basking in sunlight after a long time. No boundary for Bangladesh in the last three overs.

16:50 hrs IST: Rahim scores 26th half-century as Bangladesh reach 150-run mark in 26.2 overs

16:46 hrs IST: Jadeja bowls his fourth over as Mushfiqur Rahim is just four runs short of his half-century. BAN 142/2 in 25 overs

16:42 hrs IST: Tamim and Rahim’s stand has now crossed 100 run mark. They have handled the spin duo Ashwin and Jadeja pretty well. BAN 137/2 in 24 overs

16:37 hrs IST: THREE STRAIGHT FOURS! Tamim is on fire! He goes after Ashwin. First the left-hander cuts four a boundary, then hits through the covers and then flicks towards leg. BAN 123/2 in 22 overs

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action against India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final (REUTERS)

16:34 hrs IST: HUGE APPEAL! Rahim goes for a slog sweep and misses the line of the delivery as Dhoni removes the bails. Replays show he was inside the line. BAN 110/2 in 21 overs

16:32 hrs IST: Ashwin gives away just one run! BAN 105/2 in 20 overs

16:31 hrs IST: FOUR! Tamim gets to his 38th half-century with a reverse sweep off Jadeja. BAN 104/2 in 19 overs

16:26 hrs IST: Raviundra Jadeja into the attack now.

16:24 hrs IST: Ashwin continues from the other end. This partnership is like a thorn for India. The earlier they get one of them out, the better for Kohli’s men. BAN 96/2 in 18 overs

16:20 hrs IST: It’s the drinks break. Both teams have something to take from the first hour of play. Bangladesh have shown the confidence and playing to a plan.

16:18 hrs IST: SIX! Tamim Iqbal takes Pandya over square leg. He has moved to his 40s. BAN 90/2 in 17 overs

16:16 hrs IST: FOUR! Tamim directs Ashwin delivery towards third man!. This is intelligent batting by Bangladesh’s most senior batsman. BAN 83/2 in 16 overs

16:12 hrs IST: Ashwin starts his second over on a poor note as he bowls a wide. He covers quickly and goves away just three more runs. BAN 66/2 in 14 overs

16:08 hrs IST: Meanwhile, India’s squad for West Indies limited overs series has been announced. Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant included in the squad while Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested.

16:04 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya gets an inside edge off Tamim, as the ball hits the stumps. No danger, however, as it’s called a no ball. Tough luck! BAN 62/2 in 13 overs

16:02 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya comes from the other end. His no ball gives Bangladesh a free-hit. Only two runs from it .

16:00 hrs IST: First bowling change for India! R Ashwin comes in to bowl the 12th over and gives away two runs. BAN 49/2 in 12 overs.

15:58 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar continues from the other end and gives away just one run. BAN 47/2 in 11 overs

15:57 hrs IST: Bumrah bowls another tight over. He is keeping up the pressure from one end. BAN 46/2 in 10 overs

15:48 hrs IST: RAHIM ON FIRE! The ex-skipper continues his attack as he gets straight fours. First he produces an elegant cover drive and then cuts through point. BAN 45/2 in 9 overs

15:47 hrs IST: THAT WILL HURT! Rahim goes for a wild heave against Bhuvneshwar, the ball gets an inside edge but misses the stumps and goes past Dhoni for a boundary.

15:41 hrs IST: Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman. This partnership will be crucial for Bangladesh. The duo is their most in-form batsmen. Bumrah gives away just one run in the eighth over. BAN 32/2 in 8 overs

15:39 hrs IST: WICKET!Sabbir (19) gone! BAN 31/2 in 6.5 overs

Bhuvneshwar strikes again! Sabbir goes for a cut against a wide delivery and is caught by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.

15:35 hrs IST: A Maiden over after a long time. Bumrah’s over will give Kohli’s India breathing space after the mayhem by Sabbir. BAN 31/1 in 6 overs

15:33 hrs IST: Bangladesh have so far got boundaries in every over except the first one. Indian pacers need to find a quick answer to their onslaught.

15:31 hrs IST: FOUR! Bhuvneshwar gets a leading edge off Tamim. But the ball flies away from the fielder at second slip. Bangladesh fans are rejoicing. BAN 31/1 in 5 overs

15:27 hrs IST: FOUR AGAIN! Sabbir is ripping apart the Indian pacers. He is taking full advantage of the powerplay overs as there are no fielders in the outfield. This time he hits over long off against Bumrah. BAN 26/1 in 4 overs

15:22 hrs IST: MORE FOURS! Rahman is essaying his pinch-hitting role pretty well. First he lofts Bhuvneshwar over mid-off and then gets another boundary with a beautiful cover drive. BAN 21/1 in 3 overs

15:16 hrs IST: FOURS! Bangladesh makes a strong comeback Tamim and No.3 Sabbir Rahman goes after Jasprit Bumrah. First Tamim directs the ball towards square leg and then Rahman gets off the blocks with an elegant square drive and then BAN 11/1 in 2 overs

15:14 hrs IST: WICKET! Soumya Sarkar gone. BAN 1/1 in 1 over

Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattles Soumya stumps. The length delivery took Soumya’s inside edge and then his the leg stump.

15:12 hrs IST: Bangladesh get off the mark as Tamim Iqbal takes a single off Bhuvneshwar. The Indian pacer is bowling a tight line!

15:11 hrs IST: Action starts!

15:03 hrs IST: Time for the national anthems. India and Bangladesh, both anthems composed by Rabindranath Tagore. Huge moment for Bangladesh and their legions of fans.

14:57 hrs IST: The match will start at 15:10 hrs IST. So, no overs will be reduced and it will be a full match.

14:53 hrs IST: The side covers have been brought on now. This seems to be a heavier drizzle than at the start. Oh boy, sunshine for two days and on match day, this! The Gods must be really angry on Edgbaston. Oh wait, the side covers are being removed. Looks like we will have a prompt start

14:49 hrs IST: The drizzle continues. The covers are still on. Will the start get delayed? Updates as and when we get them.

14:40 hrs IST: Here are the playing XIs of both sides

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

14:37 hrs IST: India opt to bowl vs Bangladesh. No changes in both sides.

14:34 hrs IST: Only the main pitch has been covered. The delay might not be for more than 5-10 minutes, one feels.

14:31 hrs IST: Oops, the England weather has decided to play truant. A bit of drizzle and the covers are in place. Although the Bangladesh players are still practising.

14:27 hrs IST: Will Bangladesh be able to repeat the magic of 2007? Or will India prolong the heartbreak since 2011?

14:25 hrs IST: Five minutes to go for the toss. What must both teams do in case they win the toss? Looking at the trend in this tournament, chasing seems to be the motto.

14:14 hrs IST: Edgbaston was lashed with rain during the league games of the tournament. However, for this big clash, it is a rare sunny British day. Check out these photos from our correspondent.

14:11 hrs IST: There has been controversy in the build-up to the India vs Bangladesh clash. In the 2016 World T20, the image of Tasking Ahmed holding a chopped head of MS Dhoni did the rounds. Now, a Tiger donning the Bangladesh flag is chasing a dog, with the dog having the Indian flag wrapped around has angered a lot of Indian fans. This is the ugly side of the rivalry.

14:07 hrs IST: There are some key players from both sides who can change the course of this match. From Rohit Sharma to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from Tamim Iqbal to Mustafizur Rahman, there are some impact players.

14:03 hrs IST: Yuvraj Singh is set for something special in ODIs. 17 years ago, he announced his arrival on the international stage with a magnificent 84 against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2000. Now, he is set to play his 300th ODI

13:45 hrs IST: There is plenty riding on this match. The sadness of 2007, the revenge of 2011, the controversy of 2015 and the heart-break of 2016. This has been the roller-coaster journey of India vs Bangladesh. India have come out on top in three out of four.

13:35 hrs IST: It is a rivalry that has been intense, it has been a rivalry that has been provocative, but it is one of the emerging rivalries of modern cricket. This is the story of India vs Bangladesh.

13:30 hrs IST: A warm welcome to the India vs Bangladesh semi-final in Edgbaston. First things first, the weather is absolutely fine. Welcome relief after all the rain in Edgbaston.

India have been in dominant form in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 barring their loss to Sri Lanka. Kohli’s side have batsmen who are in form and bowlers who have delivered for the team. However, Mashrafe Mortaza’s side have shown that they are dangerous and are more than capable of causing an upset. Bangladesh will be aiming to repeat their 2007 heroics when they knocked India out of the ICC World Cup.

Key players

India’s top and middle order are formidable and they will be the key for India if they have to set-up a big total. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni form the core and Bangladesh have their task cut out. For Yuvraj, this will be a special match as he will play his 300th ODI.

For Bangladesh, Mortaza’s team would be hoping that the bowlers do not concede plenty of runs. Among the batsmen, Tamim Iqbal has been in great form and he will be expected to provide the surge. However, Mahmudullah has shown his penchant to contribute in major tournaments and he will be a huge wicket, along with Shakib Al Hasan.

Quotes

We have never taken any side for granted and we have the same mindset for the Bangladesh game - Virat Kohli’s clear message that India will not take Bangladesh lightly.

India will be under more pressure because of their huge population - Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tries to address the issue of pressure ahead of the clash.