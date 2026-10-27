India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Ishan Kishan ruled out, Sooryavanshi set to retain his place at No.3

Ishan Kishan has also been ruled out of the third T20I of the five-match series as a precautionary measure. He continues to recover well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I. However, he is yet to regain match fitness. Kumar Kushagra continues to be with the team for the third T20I.

With Kishan's injury, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to retain his place in the playing XI for the contest in Wellington.