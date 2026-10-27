India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Ishan Kishan ruled out, Sooryavanshi set to retain his place at No.3
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates and scores here.
- 2 Mins agoToss crucial
- 6 Mins agoThe wind factor!
- 11 Mins agoBhuvneshwar Kumar's struggles
- 20 Mins agoNew Zealand squad
- 35 Mins agoIshan Kishan ruled out
- 48 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: India are in touching distance of yet another T20I series win, and Shreyas Iyer's men just need to win the third match in Wellington to gain an unassailable lead in the five-match series against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan has yet to fully recover from his injury and has thereforebeen ruled out. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to continue in the playing XI and, in all probability, will be batting at No.3....Read More
For New Zealand, Matt Henry will miss the remainder of the series as his workload will be managed ahead of the ODI and Tests against India. Lockie Ferguson will miss the third T20I and it would be interesting to see what sort of combination the hosts go in with.
Toss crucial
In the first two T20Is, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and eventually, the Men in Blue went on to win the games after opting to chase. The captain who wins the flip of the coin here is expected to choose to bowl once again. The toss coming up in 15 minutes.
The wind factor!
When in Wellington, always account for the wind factor. There was also some rain in the morning, but thankfully it has all cleared up and we are set to have full 40 overs today.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's struggles
Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't had a good return to India's T20I fold so far, leaking runs in excess of 10 runs per over in the opening two matches against New Zealand. He would be hoping to turn the tide in the Wellington contest.
New Zealand bowling
There will be several changes in the New Zealand playing XI today considering pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson are confirmed to not be a part of the lineup. The Kiwis' bowling has been found wanting in the first two T20Is, conceding a total of 27 extras.
Ishan Kishan ruled out
Ishan Kishan has also been ruled out of the third T20I of the five-match series as a precautionary measure. He continues to recover well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I. However, he is yet to regain match fitness. Kumar Kushagra continues to be with the team for the third T20I.
With Kishan's injury, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to retain his place in the playing XI for the contest in Wellington.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and New Zealand. Wellington is the venue for today's encounter and the Men in Blue have a chance to seal the series today itself. Stay tuned as we bring to you all the important updates from today's match.