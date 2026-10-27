AR Rahman doesn't mind people complaining about his extensive use of Tamil songs in concerts, says music engages beyond language | HT Exclusive
AR Rahman, who is set to perform in India as part of his Wonderment Tour, talks about balancing genres and languages in his set list.
Last year, a few on the internet complained about an AR Rahman concert. And no, the complaint wasn’t about not getting tickets or even about the venue, but about Rahman performing too many Tamil songs during his show. Many fans of the composer defended him, saying he is a multilingual performer with some of his greatest hits in Tamil. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Rahman admits that selecting his set list and balancing the languages is the toughest task for him, and opens up on how he has found that balance now.
Rahman on balancing songs and languages in gigs
AR Rahman is in the middle of his The Wonderment Tour, which begins its India leg next week, with shows lined up in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Talking about how he curates a set list that leaves ‘nobody unhappy’, the Oscar-winning composer says, “It's a blessing and a challenge. Not everybody gets the chance to cover north, south, east, and west. What I do is think: 'What would I like to listen to if I go to my concert?'”
Rahman says he takes a ‘musical approach’ instead of focusing on language. “Even if they don't know Tamil or Hindi, if it's musically interesting, it engages them. Alternate arrangements and musicianship add to that,” he says.
The singer-composer is aware that some fans complain about the language choice in his sets, but he admits he doesn't pay too much attention to it. “If you do a Hindi song in Tamil Nadu, some ask why you're putting that, or vice versa. Some people say the Tamil version of Roja or Bombay is better, while others prefer the Hindi version. You can't take all that into consideration when 50,000 people are sitting there. It's the most difficult thing for me to curate a list, but it's become a pattern. Initially, people complained, but then it became a phenomenon,” says Rahman.
The composer says this multilingual approach has paid off in an unusual way, with songs surprising audiences at his live gigs over the years. He explains, “Sometimes, a song we least expected creates euphoria. For instance, Mustafa Mustafa during my second concert in Dubai. People didn't have smartphones back then, so they lit up lighters. That was the first time I'd seen that, and I had a 102°F fever that night.”
The composer says that of late, audiences have moved past the language barrier, focusing on music alone. “Recently, even in symphony concerts with just the piano and singers, people go into ecstasy. Now, a whole generation knows every single lyric word-for-word,” he says.
AR Rahman’s upcoming work
Rahman will perform at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, on November 1 and Backyard Sports Club, Delhi, on November 21, as part of his Wonderment Tour. The three-hour musical experience brings together some of his most iconic 90s compositions alongside his contemporary work, with a large-scale live production and international ensemble. Meanwhile, the composer’s next soundtrack is Ramayana, for which he has collaborated with Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer for the first time. The film releases on November 5.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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