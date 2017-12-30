BSF told to keep close vigil on Bangladesh border ahead of Tripura election

The BSF has been told to keep a close vigil on the 856-km-long India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to prevent entry of unwanted elements into the state, where assembly elections are due early next year, an election official said.

Tripura chief electoral officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti held a meeting with top Border Security Force (BSF) officials regarding the close vigil on the border.

“A meeting was held with Inspector General (IG) of BSF couple of days back. All polling stations along the border were mapped using Global Positioning System (GPS). I hope close vigil will begin in the coming weeks”, Taranikanti told reporters in Agartala.

The CEO said central paramilitary forces would start arriving in the state soon and the central government has agreed to send security forces as required by the Election Commission.

He said Indian voters living on the other side of the barbed wire fencing along the border would be able to exercise their franchise without any problem.

The fencing was erected 150 yards away from the international zero line to adhere to Indira-Mujib pact, 1971 and border management agreement signed in 1975.

In an effort to reduce distance and increase ease of voting, 44 more polling stations would be set up in the state for next year’s assembly election.

“We had 3,170 listed polling stations in Tripura. Our exercise revealed that their average distance from nearby habitations was often high, so we have decided to reorganise.

“In total, 3,214 polling stations would be utilised in assembly polls this time”, Taranikanti said.

The CEO said, after reorganisation, all polling stations would be located within a range of 3.5 km from nearby habitations.