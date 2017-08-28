Doklam standoff: India, China agree to disengage troops after talks, says MEA

India and China have agreed to an “expeditious disengagement” of their troops who have been locked in a two-months-long face-off along the disputed Doklam region bordering Bhutan and China, New Delhi’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.

“In recent weeks, India and China maintained diplomatic communication in respect of incident at Doklam... during these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests,” the ministry of external affairs said in a short statement.

“On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is on-going.”

It did not give any details of the disengagement.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Indian forces “have already withdrawn to the Indian side of border”, Reuters reported.

“Chinese forces will continue to patrol in Doklam region,” the news agency quoted officials in Beijing as saying.

MEA Press Statement on Doklam Disengagement Understanding pic.twitter.com/fVo4N0eaf8 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 28, 2017

The decision comes ahead of a summit of the BRICS nations — a grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa — in China early next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the summit.

Troops from both sides have been involved in a showdown at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction Doklam since June 16.

India has said its troops acted in coordination with the Bhutan government to oppose the construction of a road by Chinese troops in the strategic region that Thimphu claims as its own territory.

China has blamed Indian soldiers of trespass and has said that the road was being built on its sovereign soil.

The impasse was one of the most serious confrontations between the two neighbours, with Beijing adopting an unusually aggressive stance. The Chinese foreign ministry issued several warnings to India to defuse the crisis, and its state-controlled media outlets launched a campaign against New Delhi.