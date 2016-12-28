Indian found guilty of bribing Mexican officials with over $2 million

A 69-year-old Indian-origin man, along with five others, was charged with bribing Mexican officials in the United States with over $2 million in order to secure aircraft maintenance and repair contracts with government-owned and controlled entities.

Kamta Ramnarine pleaded guilty in November before US district judge Ricardo H Hinojosa of the southern district of Texas to one count of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Ramnarine is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Charges were unsealed against Ramnarine and five others, all of whom had pleaded guilty for their involvement in schemes to bribe Mexican officials, and two for conspiring to launder the proceeds of the schemes.

According to the plea agreements, between 2006 and 2016, the defendants and their co-conspirators, who owned or were associated with companies in the United States that provided aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and related services to customers from the United States and Mexico, paid the bribes in order to secure parts and servicing contracts with Mexican government-owned customers.

Ramnarine admitted that he conspired to pay bribes to several foreign officials between 2007 and 2015 to ensure that their Brownsville-based company won aircraft parts and services contracts.