 Irom Sharmila to fight CM Ibobi in Manipur elections, vows to repeal Afspa | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jan 02, 2017
Irom Sharmila to fight CM Ibobi in Manipur elections, vows to repeal Afspa

india Updated: Jan 02, 2017 19:26 IST
IANS, Imphal
IANS, Imphal
Activist Irom Sharmila announced a new political party, People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance ( PRJA), which will contest the assembly polls in Manipur in 2017. Sharmila said she would contest from two constituencies - Thoubal and Khurai. While Khurai is her home constituency, Thoubal is constituency of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. (HT file photo)

Irom Sharmila, who fasted for 16 years to demand the repeal of Afspa, on Monday formally announced she will take on Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh in assembly polls.

Sharmila ended her fast against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or Afspa on August 9 last year, and formed the People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) with an aim to become the chief minister and repeal the act. Okram Ibobi Singh has been the chief minister for the last three terms after getting elected from Thoubal constituency.

Sharmila said: “During his 15 years of leadership he has not done anything to repeal Afspa. Since I realise that no politician shall repeal it, I am planning to contest the election, become the chief minister and repeal it.”

The chief minister accused her of not speaking the truth.

Ibobi said Afspa was lifted from seven assembly segments in the Imphal Municipal Corporation with a promise to lift from other areas if there was a positive response.

Referring to the general impression that she had given up her campaign against Afspa, Sharmila said: “It is my unshakable objective to repeal it. I have merely changed tactics.”

