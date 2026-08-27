Quote of the day by Robert De Niro: ‘If you're an actor, always be true to your character. If you are not an actor…'

At 83 years old, Robert Anthony De Niro is one of the living legends of Hollywood. The actor and producer is widely considered one of the most influential stars of his generation, winning numerous accolades ranging from the Academy Award to the Golden Globe.

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He has been honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2003, the Kennedy Centre Honours in 2009, the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2011, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2019, and the Honorary Palme d'Or in 2025.

But Robert De Niro’s sphere of work and influence is not limited to Hollywood. Even at this age, the actor remains active socially and politically, and takes to the streets to voice his support of civil rights, democracy and freedom.

De Niro celebrates his birthday every year on August 17. Today’s quote of the day is his popular statement: “If you're an actor, always be true to your character. If you are not an actor, have character and always be true to yourself.”