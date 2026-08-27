Bihar UP live updates: Bihar, UP placed on high alert as Nepal floods wreak havoc, evacuation on
Bihar, UP live updates: A high alert has also been issued inn Uttar Pradesh following directives from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding floods in Nepal. Relief Commissioner's office is conducting 24/7 round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.
- 34 Sec agoSDRF on high alert after Nepal floods
- 13 Mins agoBihar, UP live updates: Sikkim releases helpline number for assistance amid Nepal floods
- 20 Mins agoBihar on high alert; Gandak river being inspected
- 24 Mins agoGandak surge recedes overnight, Bihar officials say no need to panic
- 45 Mins agoBihar, UP placed on high alert as Nepal floods kills at least 160, several missing
Bihar, UP live updates: Following sudden flash floods along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border that turned deadly on Wednesday, killing at least 160 people, Bihar has been placed on high alert due to the apprehension of a rise in the Gandak River's water level. West Champaran District Magistrate (DM) Taranjot Singh said, “Administrative personnel are on alert at the Valmikinagar Barrage and other locations due to the floods in Tibet and Nepal... We have inspected various embankments and the Valmikinagar Barrage. The water has already crossed Devghat in Nepal. The water is expected to reach the barrage around 9 AM. It is anticipated that the water level will remain below the danger mark and the situation will stay normal. We have alerted the people living in all the areas along the riverbanks,” news agency ANI reported. ...Read More
A high alert has also been issued inn Uttar Pradesh following directives from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding floods in Nepal. Relief Commissioner's office is conducting 24/7 round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday amid possible flood situation in the state and assured that all measures will be taken to extend support to the state.
Bihar, UP live updates: SDRF on high alert after Nepal floods
Bihar, UP live updates: Amid deadly Nepal floods, SDRF has been placed on high alert in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat.
Vigilance has been stepped up in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat following severe floods in Nepal on Wednesday. The Tanakpur post of the SDRF has been placed on high alert, and people have been urged to stay away from the banks of the Sharda River, officials said, news agency PTI reported.
Bihar, UP live updates: Sikkim releases helpline number for assistance amid Nepal floods
Bihar, UP live updates: In view of the devastating flood in Nepal, the Government of Sikkim has released a helpline number for the assistance of Sikkim's people who may be stranded, affected, or in need of help.
Bihar, UP live updates: Bihar on high alert; Gandak river being inspected
Bihar, UP live updates: Following deadly flash floods in Nepal, high alert has been issued in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The DM and the SSP are inspecting the embankment at Gandak river.
DM Kumar Gaurav said, "About the prevailing situation in Nepal, the disaster management department and secretary sir did a video conference, they said that there is a chance of increase in water level in Gandak river, three divisions get affected by Gandak, I and SSP did inspection, also of the embankment, all the officers were instructed to be in alert mode. The safety of embankment is very important, we did its inspection."
Bihar, UP live updates: Gandak surge recedes overnight, Bihar officials say no need to panic
Bihar, UP live updates: Critical hours passed off peacefully as the Gandak river’s sudden surge, triggered by upstream flash floods in Nepal and Tibet, receded overnight, officials said on Thursday morning. There is no need for panic, they emphasised, with embankments withstanding the pressure and water levels returning to normal.
The Valmiki Nagar barrage in West Champaran recorded its highest discharge of around 1.50 lakh cusec around midnight. By early morning, the flow had stabilised. At about 7 am, discharge stood at 95,200 cusec and later rose to around 99,800 cusec by 8 am, water resources department (WRD) secretary Chandra Shekhar Singh said.
Bihar, UP live updates: Bihar, UP placed on high alert as Nepal floods kills at least 160, several missing
Bihar, UP live updates: Following sudden flash floods along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border that turned deadly on Wednesday, killing at least 160 people, Bihar has been placed on high alert due to the apprehension of a rise in the Gandak River's water level.