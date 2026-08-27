Bihar UP live updates: Bihar, UP placed on high alert as Nepal floods wreak havoc, evacuation on

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Nepal Army personnel conducts a rescue operation following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday. (Nepal Army/ANI Photo)

Bihar, UP live updates: Following sudden flash floods along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border that turned deadly on Wednesday, killing at least 160 people, Bihar has been placed on high alert due to the apprehension of a rise in the Gandak River's water level. West Champaran District Magistrate (DM) Taranjot Singh said, “Administrative personnel are on alert at the Valmikinagar Barrage and other locations due to the floods in Tibet and Nepal... We have inspected various embankments and the Valmikinagar Barrage. The water has already crossed Devghat in Nepal. The water is expected to reach the barrage around 9 AM. It is anticipated that the water level will remain below the danger mark and the situation will stay normal. We have alerted the people living in all the areas along the riverbanks,” news agency ANI reported. A high alert has also been issued inn Uttar Pradesh following directives from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding floods in Nepal. Relief Commissioner's office is conducting 24/7 round-the-clock monitoring of the situation. Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday amid possible flood situation in the state and assured that all measures will be taken to extend support to the state. ...Read More

A high alert has also been issued inn Uttar Pradesh following directives from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding floods in Nepal. Relief Commissioner's office is conducting 24/7 round-the-clock monitoring of the situation. Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday amid possible flood situation in the state and assured that all measures will be taken to extend support to the state.