 Kejriwal says TMC MP’s arrest vendetta politics by Modi | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kejriwal says TMC MP’s arrest vendetta politics by Modi

india Updated: Jan 04, 2017 13:08 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI file photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian by the CBI, deploring the action as “vendetta politics”.

Kejriwal, a bitter critic of Modi, alleged that the arrest of Sudip Bandopadhyay had its roots in TMC’s opposition to the invalidation of 1,000 and 500-rupee notes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC have been quite vocal against the November 8 move and the two leaders had also staged joint protests on the issue.

“This is vendetta politics of Modi ji. His msg is - Agar kisi ne notbandi ke khilaaf bola to chhodenge nahi. Really deplorable,” the AAP leader tweeted.

Bandopadhyay, TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam on Tuesday.

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<