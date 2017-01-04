Kejriwal says TMC MP’s arrest vendetta politics by Modi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian by the CBI, deploring the action as “vendetta politics”.

Kejriwal, a bitter critic of Modi, alleged that the arrest of Sudip Bandopadhyay had its roots in TMC’s opposition to the invalidation of 1,000 and 500-rupee notes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC have been quite vocal against the November 8 move and the two leaders had also staged joint protests on the issue.

“This is vendetta politics of Modi ji. His msg is - Agar kisi ne notbandi ke khilaaf bola to chhodenge nahi. Really deplorable,” the AAP leader tweeted.

Bandopadhyay, TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam on Tuesday.