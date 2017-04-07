‘Layers of racism’: Twitter reacts to Tarun Vijay’s South Indian remark

BJP leader Tarun Vijay faced flak on social media after a video where he apparently made racist remarks about “south Indians” went viral.

Vijay was a panelist on a TV show discussing the recent attacks on African nationals in Greater Noida, when he defended India against charges of racism by arguing, “If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us.”

Though Vijay later apologised for the remark, Twitter did not take kindly to this display of racism, panning his reasoning.

@madmanweb So for him india means north india. They r living with south India bec they r not racist. — Ajith Mathew (@ajithm69) April 7, 2017

I am a North Indian still dark skinned:(

Sorry for being an embarrassment Tarun Vijay ji and #ThankYouTarunVijay ji for still living with me — Scotchy (@scotchism) April 7, 2017

Koi zabardasti nahi hai Tarun Vijay ji. If you can't live with black people like us, you can always go to Pakistan :) https://t.co/bpZaDjXlG7 — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) April 7, 2017

This statement by Tarun Vijay makes it obvious that North India is the "Mainland India" . Others just "live in it". #SouthIndia — Sohail Khanzada (@SoheilKhanzada) April 7, 2017