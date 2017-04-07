 ‘Layers of racism’: Twitter reacts to Tarun Vijay’s South Indian remark | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘Layers of racism’: Twitter reacts to Tarun Vijay’s South Indian remark

india Updated: Apr 07, 2017 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Tarun Vijay

(Image: Twitter)

BJP leader Tarun Vijay faced flak on social media after a video where he apparently made racist remarks about “south Indians” went viral.

Vijay was a panelist on a TV show discussing the recent attacks on African nationals in Greater Noida, when he defended India against charges of racism by arguing, “If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us.”

Though Vijay later apologised for the remark, Twitter did not take kindly to this display of racism, panning his reasoning.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you