Maoists attack RJD leader’s construction firm in Bihar

Suspected Maoists attacked the camp office of a road construction firm and set on fire two vehicles near Barachatti town in Bihar’s Gaya district, about 110 km south of Patna, on Wednesday night.

Locals said the Maoists had earlier demanded ‘levy’ from Ramie Construction Company, engaged in various road construction projects near Barachatti.

They said the construction company belonged to RJD leader Bindi Yadav, who is an accused along with his son Rocky Yadav in the Gaya road rage of May 7 last year.

Barachatti police station SHO Chetnanand Jha said suspected Maoists attacked the camp office of the firm on Grand Trunk (GT) Road and torched a mixer machine and a roller.

Jha said police were trying to identify the Maoist group responsible for the incident.

This is the third incident of attack on construction companies in Bihar in less than two months.

Maoists had earlier on January 30 hacked an employee of a construction company at Belkhori village under Chakai police station of Jamui district, 160 kms south-east of Patna. On January 12 this year, two employees of another firm were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Derni police station area of Saran district, around 80 km north-west of the state capital.