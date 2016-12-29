 Missing fishermen’s bodies found ashore in decomposed state | india-news | Hindustan Times
Missing fishermen’s bodies found ashore in decomposed state

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 11:36 IST
PTI, Nagapattinam (TN)
Fishermen return to harbour in Chennai following Cyclone Vardah warning. (PTI file photo)

The badly decomposed bodies of three persons which had washed ashore off Sirkazhi coast have been identified as those of the fishermen from Chennai, who were reported missing after they went fishing just before cyclone Vardah struck, the police said on Thursday.

The highly decomposed bodies of three of the nine fishermen, who had ventured into the sea from Kasimedu in Chennai on December 11, had washed ashore near the Sirkazhi coast, 300 km away from Chennai, between December 20 and 27, the coastal security group police said.

On Wednesday, the relatives of the missing fishermen were brought to Sirkazhi government hospital, where the body of one fisherman was kept. The body was identified as that of Nirmal Raj (25).

The two others who were buried a few days back were identified as Raviselvam (55) and Vinod (23) with the help of photographs recovered from the deceased, the police said.

