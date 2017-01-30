Tripura BSNL employees decide to sing national anthem before start of work

The Agartala branch of state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced ‘assembly session’ (prayer) from Monday where all its staffs, including the high-rank officers, sing national anthem before joining their work.

The move came months after the Supreme Court ordered that all cinema halls must play the national anthem before a film is screened.

Though BSNL’s training centres units in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh have been singing the national anthem approximately for a decade now, the office in Agartala is the first to introduce this system in the state, said Tripura BSNL chief accounts officer Ashim Bhattacharya.

All the employees from Group D to general manager met at the conference hall at 10am and sang the national anthem.

“The decision was taken during a meeting of the managing committee a few days ago. We found that the corporate sectors follow this system. As per decision, all the employees of the office would meet daily at the conference room to attend the prayer session,” said Bhattacharya.

“Primarily, we began with the national anthem and we may include another prayer song ‘Itna Shakti Hame Dena Data’. We expect it would make work culture better and increase understanding among all sections of employees,” the official said.