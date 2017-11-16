Visually-challenged Indian woman says she was locked up in Munich airport lounge

Visually challenged gender activist Nidhi Goyal has blamed global airline major Lufthansa of insensitivity and apathy, alleging that she was “locked up” inside the passenger carrier’s disability assistance lounge at Munich airport while waiting for her flight to Mumbai.

The incident, Goyal said, occurred on Monday (November 13) when she was waiting for a connecting flight to Mumbai at the Munich airport.

“@lufthansa i am a #blind #traveller who was locked up in your #disability #assistance lounge at #munich #airport yesterday with no food no access to leave,” Goyal said in a series of tweets the next day.

“#humiliated #helpless, #forced, #denied i had to endure the next few hours till it ws time to board. unacceptable behaviour towards a #disabled #person.”

“i dont think you are #trained in or #sensitive to rights of #persons with #disabilities. ur new aricrafts also exhibit that. individual call buttons on touch screen how is a blind passenger supposed to use it? #UNCRPD #universal #design.”

Responding, Lufthansa said in a statement: “We are sorry to hear about Ms Goyal’s encounter in Munich.”

“At this point, we are investigating into the incident to ensure comprehensive understanding relating to all parties involved. We appreciate your understanding for the time being.”