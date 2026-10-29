Imran Khan seeks evidence behind notice proposing cancellation of his OCI card

Actor Imran Khan, who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, has asked the authorities to share the evidence they are relying on to consider cancelling his card. Khan on Thursday challenged a “leave India notice” issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which directed him to leave the country by October 28 after Mumbai Police detained him at a protest site. The Bombay High Court has now put the notice on hold until November 2. Mumbai Police detained actor Imran Khan among protesters at August Kranti Maidan during demonstrations supporting the CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Raju Shinde/HT)

In a representation dated October 22, Khan told the FRRO that a show-cause notice issued to him on October 17 referred to documents and a report submitted by the Mumbai Police. However, he said, the authorities had not shared these documents with him. A show-cause notice asks a person to explain why action should not be taken against them.

Khan also said that a statement attributed to him in the notice was “incomplete”. He alleged that the Mumbai Police had not “even attempted to record his statement in connection with the registration of FIR”. He said he had not been given a fair chance to explain his position before action was taken against him.

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“I ought to be furnished with an opportunity to examine the contents of all material relied upon by you. The foregoing request, together with the consequential disclosure and furnishing of the aforesaid material, would ensure that I am afforded a reasonable opportunity of being heard in accordance with the statutory scheme of the Citizenship Act,” his representation stated.

The actor said the need to share the documents was greater because the reasons given in the notice were “nebulous and contradictory”. He argued that making the material available would ensure “transparency, fairness and accountability in the decision-making process”.

He also pointed out that while sharing the documents would not harm the authorities, not having access to them could prevent him from giving an adequate response and put his OCI status at risk.

“Your disclosure of requisitioned material shall not cause any prejudice to your office but my failure to adequately respond to the SCN may result in cancellation of my OCI card,” he said. Imran Khan urged the authorities to consider that he had lived in India for 42 years and had built his life and family here.

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“I am committed to cooperating with the ongoing process. I also believe that your offices shall act on my request swiftly and treat the same with the urgency,” his representation said.

Bombay HC puts notice on hold until November 2 The Bombay High Court on Tuesday put the Leave India Notice on hold until November 2. The FRRO sought more time to respond to the matter and assured the court that Khan, a US citizen, would not be asked to leave India by the original October 28 deadline.

The notice was issued after Khan was present at a youth-led protest near Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The protesters were demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The notice cited provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which gives authorities the power to regulate the stay and movement of foreign nationals in India.

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Actor says he did not join protests Khan has denied breaking any rules. He said no protest was underway when he reached the spot and that he did not cross police barricades to enter the protest site.

He claimed that media personnel surrounded him while he was returning to his vehicle, following which he was apprehended. He also argued that the notice did not clearly state which rule he had allegedly violated.

Khan has maintained that OCI cardholders fall under a separate legal category and that the action against him was excessive, considering he has lived in India for more than four decades.