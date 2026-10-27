Actor Imran Khan won’t be asked to leave India on Oct 28: Govt assures Bombay HC

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, assured the Bombay high court on Tuesday that Bollywood actor Imran Khan would not be asked to leave India on October 28, the deadline stipulated in the 'Leave India’ notice issued to him over his alleged participation in a political protest. The Bombay High Court postponed actor Imran Khan’s petition challenging a notice directing him to leave India. (REUTERS)

After the FRRO sought time to take instructions, a division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna posted the matter for hearing on November 2.

While senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Khan, argued that the matter has to be heard urgently since Khan has been asked to leave the country on Wednesday, additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh said, “We are giving assurance as we are only seeking time”.

What does notice to Imran Khan say The notice, issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, directs Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder to leave India by October 28 over his alleged participation in a political protest.

Khan filed the petition on October 17 through MZM Legal, arguing that he had not violated the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, or the Citizenship Act. He also contended that the notice did not specify the provision he had allegedly breached.

The notice followed Khan’s participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of mishandling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On October 10, police detained the actor, his partner Lekha Washington, his mother Nuzhat, his cousin Zayn Marie and several other protesters at August Kranti Maidan. They had joined activist Tushar Gandhi in supporting the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) campaign seeking the CEC’s resignation.

After hundreds of protesters were detained, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sought action against Khan, citing his alleged participation in political activity as a foreign national. The FRRO issued the notice on October 15.

Khan has denied violating the rules, saying no protest was underway when he reached the spot and that he did not cross the police barricades to enter the protest site. He said he was apprehended after media personnel surrounded him as he returned to his vehicle.

The actor has argued that OCI cardholders belong to a distinct statutory category and that the action against him was disproportionate, considering he has lived in India for more than four decades.