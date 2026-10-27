Imran Khan’s ‘leave India’ notice put on hold, Bombay High Court grants interim relief until November 2

According to Bar and Bench, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna briefly heard the matter on Tuesday. The Centre's counsel requested that the hearing be postponed to Monday, November 2, with the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh assuring the court that no immediate action would be taken against Imran.

Actor Imran Khan is set to get temporary relief in his legal battle against a notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The Bombay High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on his petition until November 2 at 3 pm after the Centre';s counsel sought more time. The development comes a day before the deadline given to Imran by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office ( FRRO ) to leave the country. The actor, who is a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, has challenged the notice, calling it arbitrary and questioning the grounds on which it was issued.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the actor, pointed out that the actor was required to leave India the following day under the FRRO notice. "Lordship may keep it on Monday," the ASG told the bench. "But I have to leave tomorrow (according to the FRRO directive)," he responded, as per the report.

The ASG told the court that Imran Khan could wait until Monday, assuring the bench that no action would be taken against him in the interim. He added that this was an oral assurance. The court subsequently adjourned the matter to November 2 at 3 pm, with the order under challenge to remain in abeyance until the next hearing.

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India? The case stemmed from an incident on October 10, when Mumbai Police detained the actor near August Kranti Maidan. The actor, a US citizen with an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was at the spot during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He was detailed along with his partner Lekha Washington and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan.

On October 14, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a Leave India Notice (LIN), asking Imran to leave India by October 28. The notice was issued under Sections 7(2)(C) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

He challenged the notice through a writ petition, Imran Khan Pal v. Union of India & Ors., filed by lawyers Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Kunal Vajani. He argued that the notice was arbitrary, violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, and had been issued without giving him a prior hearing or following the proper show-cause procedure.