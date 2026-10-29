Kriti Sanon recreates Inde Navarrette's most disturbing scene from Obsession ahead of uncut version release in Hindi
The uncut original version, starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30 at 7 pm.
A day before Obsession arrives on JioHotstar, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are giving fans a taste of what to expect from the Hindi version. The actors, who lend their voices to Bear and Nikki, respectively, have recreated one of the horror film’s most memorable scenes alongside director Amar Kaushik. Earlier this week, it was announced that the actos will voice the Hindi dubbing of the film,
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon get into character
In a video shared on social media, Varun and Kriti sit across from each other at a restaurant, recreating the tense scene in Hindi. Kriti brings out Nikki’s unsettling side, while Varun takes on Bear’s character. Amar Kaushik joins them in the recreation, staying true to the strange and increasingly uncomfortable mood of the original scene.
The video has received an enthusiastic response from viewers on X, with several praising Kriti’s performance. One user wrote, “that voice modulation, those expressions changing in split seconds, oh DAMNNN she's gonna nail her horror movie. SEATED FOR IT.” Another commented, “oh my god they’re actually doing a great job.” A third viewer was equally impressed, writing, “I don’t think anyone could voice Nikki better than Kriti She’s so versatile, and the way she nailed the acting as well is just amazing!”
What is Obsession about?
Obsession follows Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a quiet music store employee who has feelings for his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). While Nikki is outgoing and confident, Bear finds it difficult to tell her how he feels. Things change when he discovers a strange toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop.
The cashier warns him that the toy has brought misery to people who have used it, but Bear chooses to ignore the advice. He snaps the willow and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anything in the world. At first, it seems like his wish has worked. Nikki falls for him and begins giving him all the attention he could have hoped for.
But Bear soon discovers that getting what he wants comes at a terrible cost. Nikki’s love becomes overwhelming, and her behaviour turns increasingly disturbing and violent. What starts as a dream relationship soon becomes a nightmare, leaving Bear desperate to find a way to reverse his wish before it is too late.
Obsession turns into a box office sensation
Made on a reported budget of just $750,000 (approximately ₹7.5 crore), Obsession has reportedly earned $522 million worldwide, with $263 million coming from the domestic market and $253 million from international territories. Its extraordinary box office performance has made it one of the most profitable films ever made and put director Curry Barker firmly on Hollywood’s radar.
After drawing audiences across the world, including in India, the horror film is now heading to streaming. The uncut original version, starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30 at 7 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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