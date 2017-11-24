Live - ISL, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC live score: KER 0-0 JAM

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will look to bounce back from opening day goalless draws when they take on each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Get live football score of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC here. (SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

8:12 PM IST: And Kerala nearly take the lead! CK Vineeth gets a free header but his effort sails just over the upright. Still 0-0, but the game has not lacked drama thus far.

8:10 PM IST: Blasters’ skippper Sandesh Jhinghan is getting involved in the game, launching himself into a tackle on Izu Azuka. The Indian defender is leading his side by example.

8:09 PM IST: Jamshedpur win a free-kick from a good crossing position but the resulting ball is comfortably collected by Paul Rachubka.

8:07 PM IST: Jamshedpur’s Kervens Belfort has a shot from outside the box but it goes high. They have now had two shots but neither has been on target.

8:05 PM IST: Jamshedpur now showing good attacking intent. That was something they sorely lacked in the previous game.

8:03 PM IST: Kerala have started the game well, establishing a passing rhythm from the get-go.

8:01 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle and we are underway at Kochi!

7:54 PM IST: Kerala have some of the most football-mad fans in the world and they are making their voices heard as the two teams emerge onto the field.

7:50 PM IST: Not long to go now till kick-off. Both teams need a win today but neither side is in the best of form, which makes for an intriguing clash.

7:40 PM IST: Steve Coppell, who used to coach Kerala Blasters, has nothing but nice things to say about his former club. “People have remembered me in Kochi. It doesn’t happen everyday in football, you move from club to club but Kochi is fantastic. I will remember this forever.”

7:30 PM IST: 30 minutes to go till kick-off. Kerala Blasters seem favourites going into the match but it would be unwise to count out Steve Coppell’s Jamshedpur side.

7:20 PM IST: Kerala Blasters will be hoping marquee player Dimitar Berbatov is more involved in the play than he was against ATK.

7:10 PM IST: Jamshedpur starting XI: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Shouvik Ghosh, Trindade Goncalves, Kervens Belfort, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Mehtab Hossain, Anas Edathodika, Memo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Izu Azuka.

7:10 PM IST: Kerala Blasters starting XI: Paul Rachubka (GK), Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Arata Izumi, Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume, CK Vineeth, Jackichand Singh, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Rino Anto, Lalruatthara, Courage Pekuson.

7:00 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indian Super League game between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC!

Kerala Blasters just about got away with a draw in their first match of the season versus ATK. The defending ISL champions had plenty of chances against a shaky Kerala side but couldn’t score.

Similarly, Jamshedpur FC were unimpressive against NorthEast United in their opening encounter. The ISL debutants were even reduced to 10 men late in the game after Andre Bikey was sent off but came away with a point.

The Kerala vs Jamshedpur game will be a homecoming of sorts for Jamshedpur FC manager Steve Coppell, who will return to face his old side in what is likely to be a highly-contested affair at Kochi.