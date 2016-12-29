31,000 homeless people in MP get house allotment letters

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave house allotment letters to 31,000 homeless people of four districts while launching Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana (rural) at a function held at Manavar in Dhar on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of ₹1.50 lakh which includes ₹12,000 for construction of toilets and ₹18,000 as labour charges. The sum of ₹1.50 lakh will be disbursed in three installments.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said every homeless person born in Madhya Pradesh will be provided a house.

Stating that the state assembly would pass a regulation to this effect, he said district collector and not panchayat office bearers will be held responsible for any misappropriation of funds under the scheme.

“We will acquire private land to construct houses for homeless if need arises,” Chouhan said.

He said the state government was committed to provide housing for all by 2020 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, Chouhan announced public welfare schemes worth crores of rupees for Manavar tehsil which included a bridge in Semalda village.

Presiding over the function, union rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar said one crore houses will be constructed in the state under the scheme. “3.35 lakh houses will be allotted under the scheme this year,” he said, adding that 11.78 lakh houses would be built in next three years.

Of the total houses, fixed number of house will be allotted to people belonging to SC and ST. Nine housing models have been prepared for beneficiaries to choose from. The government will arrange for bank loan up to ₹70,000 if beneficiary wants.