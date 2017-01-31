Air intelligence unit to monitor VVIP movement at airport

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) will report movement of all VVIPs coming to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, to the election commission daily. The poll panel has directed the AAI to implement the code of conduct strictly , especially with VVIPs, as they are not above the law.

The airport air intelligence unit will monitor the movement of politicians who use chartered planes and choppers for campaigning and submit a daily report to the election commission. A team of income tax officials will check the baggage and keep a hawk’s eye on cash flow through private flights at the airport.

After the directives of the election commission the Airport Authority of India has placed a new X –ray machine and a special scan machine to check the netas.

Director airport PK Srivastava said, “AAI will follow the directives and no leniency will be allowed. However, there are some politicians who will not be frisked or scanned but will be allowed to pass through special pathways meant for them, heavily guarded by special forces and CISF. No common man would be allowed to sneak to that area. Other netas will be given due respect but they will have to pass through the X-ray zone.”

A team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been deployed near the X-ray zone.

According to insiders, the Airport Authority of India has set up a special cell to welcome VVIPs at the airport. Sometimes VVIPs have to wait at the airport for a long duration. So the VVIP lounge is always kept ready. There is arrangement of light refreshment and coffee for the VVIP guests.

Officials say that some leaders have high grade security, so CISF has to play a major role in providing them security inside the airport terminal and escorting the leaders out safely.