‘Blue Whale’ game banned in Uttar Pradesh

Concerned over suicide by children due to ‘Blue Whale’ game, DGP Sulkhan Singh on Tuesday announced a ban on it across the state.

Singh said, the Union ministry of electronics and information technology as well as Union home ministry had directed to the state governments to impose a blanket ban on the game.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the deadly Blue Whale suicide game

The state governments and Internet giants like Facebook, Google Yahoo, Microsoft have been directed to remove the game from social media sites.

Singh directed police officers to take action against people who are promoting the game, create awareness among children and urge the parents to keep watch on the activities of the children.

Read more| Blue Whale challenge: Indore boy noted every stage in school diary, classmates knew about deadly game

“The district police officers should contact schools and urge principals as well as teachers to impose ban on the game. Along with counselling the children, the officers should initiate legal action against the administrator of the game. The officers should take assistance of the social organizations in creating awareness among the children, DGP said.