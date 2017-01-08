Drunk-driving: Car rams night shelter in Lucknow’s Hazratganj, 5 killed

Five pavement dwellers were killed while four others were critically injured when a speeding car rammed into a tent that served as a night shelter for homeless in winters in Dalibagh locality early Sunday morning.

Those killed were labourers who had come to to Lucknow from backward regions of Nanpara of Behraich district, nearly 150 kilometers northeast of the state capital. Police authorities have announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those critically injured.

Lucknow hit and run: Two of the accused have been arrested by Police and three are absconding pic.twitter.com/EurRelz7jP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017

Two drunken young men, Ayush Rawat and Nikhil Arora, who were in the car, were arrested from the spot. Ayush is son of Ashok Rawat, late Samajwadi Party MLA from Malihabad assembly while Nikhil’s father Puneet Arora is a businessman. Police have booked the duo under IPC sections 304 for unintentional murder (culpable homicide), 338 for causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others and 279 for endangering human lives by reckless driving.

The incident took place when the two were returning to their homes around 1:35 am from a party at a friend’s place. Circle Officer of Hazratganj, Ashok Verma said Ayush confessed that he was under the influence of alcohol. He said Ayush lost his control while approaching the night shelter and rammed into it.

Two eyewitnesses, Raju and Tikaram, told the police that the car entered the night shelter while coming from Madan Mohan Malviya Marg turn and turned around after hitting the rear boundary wall of Butler Palace. They said the youths tried to run away but they were nabbed by other people sleeping in the tent and later handed over to police.

The eyewitnesses said they with help of other pavement dwellers pulled out the inured people from under the car. Police rushed the victims to the city’s civil hospital where four were declared brought dead. Five others injured were rushed to KGMU’s trauma centre where one of them succumbed to his injuries on later in the morning.

Raju, who lost his elder brother Prithviraj (30) in the accident, lodged an FIR against the two men with Hazratganj police station in the matter. Other deceased were identified as Abdul Kalam alias Nankau (50), Gokaran (37) and Desraj (28) while the identity of one deceased could not be ascertained till Sunday night. The injured are Ramjani (63), Qadir (35), Ram Rajat (32) and Manoj (28).