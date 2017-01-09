 7-year-old boy found dead inside Mumbai ration shop | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
7-year-old boy found dead inside Mumbai ration shop

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2017 13:38 IST
The body was found beneath a sack and had no external injuries. (Representation pic)

A day after the body of a 12-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), a seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a ration shop on Monday morning in Kurla (West).

According to officers from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, the boy lives nearby the ration shop and was missing since Sunday night. The police, however, are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of accidental death or murder.

“We are investigating if the boy accidentally entered the ration shop and if a sack of grain fell on him,” said a police officer, adding that locals are bring questioned for potential leads.

The body was found beneath a sack and had no external injuries. The minor’s parents had registered a missing person complaint after which search operations were conducted, said DCP (Zone V) Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

Also read:Boy’s body found in suitcase near LTT in Mumbai

