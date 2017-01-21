Fire, falling metal sheet disrupt CR services twice in a day

Suburban services on the Central Railway’s (CR) main line were disrupted twice on Saturday, inconveniencing commuters.

Early in the morning, CR suburban services were affected after an aluminium cladding panel and overhead wires from the adjoining Metro station collapsed at Ghatkopar station.

According to the CR, northbound and southbound slow trains were stopped at Ghatkopar owing to the collapse of the metallic sheet. Trains were halted from 5.15 am to 5.45 am. “Two suburban services were delayed because of it,” said a CR spokesperson.

Commuters complained that suburban services were running at least 15 to 20 minutes late in the morning.

During the evening peak hours, the pantograph of a suburban train caught fire, bringing services to a halt once again. Fast trains were delayed when smoke started billowing from a Titwala-bound fast train on platform 4 of Dadar station at 5.42pm.

Suburban traffic was held up for about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire could not be determined, said the CR spokesperson.He added that trains to Dadar were cancelled.

The train that caught fire was taken to the Kurla car shed to be inspected. “Trains were run at platform 5 of Dadar station,” he said.

Commuters said the incident delayed fast trains by 10 to 15 minutes, which led overcrowding.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd said it has started investigations into why the panel fell. It also assured commuters that such incidents would not occur again.

