In Mumbai: Organs from brain-dead Nagpur man help save 2 lives

Family members of Nagpur resident Zanesh Dwaine, 49, gave a lease of life to two patients suffering from end-stage organ failure. Doctors from Global Hospital, Parel, performed both the surgeries on August 24.

Dr Zainulabedin Hamdulay, director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, Global Hospitals, Mumbai, performed the heart transplant surgery on a 34-year-old patient suffering from heart failure.

Dr Ravi Mohanka, chief liver transplant surgeon, Global Hospitals, performed the liver surgery at Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital in Pune on a 66-years-old lady suffering from liver failure.

Doctors said the donor was rushed to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur after he suffered an intracranial bleeding last week. But was declared brain-dead soon after. They said the family volunteered to donate his heart and liver after initial councilling.

The Mumbai hospital received the information about the available organs from Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) at 1:30 am on August 24. The team of doctors reached Nagpur at 10am to harvest the organs and left at 2:15 pm in a chartered air ambulance.

Both the organs reached Mumbai at 3:40pm. From here, the liver was sent to Pune.

The Mumbai traffic police create a green corridor and helped the ambulance deliver the heart from the airport to the Parel hospital in 17 minutes.