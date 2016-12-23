Man wanted in several murder, arms and robbery cases arrested in Mumbai

The anti-robbery and dacoity cell (ARD) of the Mumbai crime branch recently arrested a criminal wanted in several robbery, dacoity and attempt to murder cases in Maharshtra and Gujarat.

The history sheeter, Karan Rajaram Nishad, 38, used to frequently change his residential address after committing an offence, police sources said.

Nishad is a native of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and came to Mumbai in 1999, a police officer said. He had not visited his native place ever since, he said.

In 2016, Nishad along with his five accomplices barged into a private firm’s godown in Oshiwara, Andheri, after threatening a watchman at gunpoint. They assaulted and locked the watchman in a room, and fled with Rs14 lakh in cash. The Mumbai police later nabbed five suspects but Nishad was absconding. The Oshiwara police booked him under MCOCA but he remained at large.

The unit 10 of the Mumbai police had arrested Nishad in 2014 under the arms Act case, but after being released on bail, he went off the radar.

In another case in 2015, Nishad threatened a courier boy (angadia) at gunpoint and fled with cash in Kandivli. He had also fired in the air to threaten passers-by when they tried to nab him, the official said. His caper did not end there.

Later, he fled to Nagpur and robbed another person, who used to transport money, of Rs11 lakh.

After the Mumbai police started a major manhunt for him he fled to Gujarat where he was arrested by the Kamrej police station under the arms Act. Out on bail, he again fled from Surat, returned to Mumbai and started staying in Nalasopara.

Following a tip off, a police team under the supervision of KMM Prasanna, additional commissioner of police (crime), and Ashok Khot of the ARD cell nabbed Nishad from Dharavi.

“He was earlier with a robber named Ashok Nayak. After learning tricks of the trade, Nishad parted ways from the gang, formed his own gang and started committing crime in Maharashtra and Gujarat,” added an officer.