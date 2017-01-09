Non-state board students fume over Maha govt’s decision to allot extra marks to SSC students

Non-state board students are fuming over Maharashtra government’s decision to award 10 to 25 extra marks in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams to students proficient in drawing, classical and folk arts. They fear that the additional marks system will give their SSC counterparts an unfair edge over others.

As of now, other boards don’t provide concessions on sports and creative skills. Since SSC board students already receive extra marks for playing sports, which drives up their scores to 100% in some cases, ICSE and CBSE students, schools complained that add-on marks for singing, dancing and drawing will lead to further inflation of marks in SSC.

The number of students getting additional marks in SSC board will increase substantially now that the scheme is extended even to intermediate drawing students, said principals. “I think it is a good idea to extend the extra marks scheme to arts and performing arts, but it is a bit worrying that this will tilt the field in the favour of SSC students,” said Rohan Bhat, chairperson, Children’s Academy Group of Schools, Kandivli and Malad.

Students are worried about the repercussions of this move on admissions to higher education institutes. “Many of the SSC students will get as much 25 extra marks. This is unfair to other students. It is time that all students follow uniform marking scheme,” said Shwetal Joshi, an ICSE student from Andheri.

Educators said that ICSE board too has skill-based subjects, known as group-3 subjects, such as cookery, technical drawing, home science, physical education, performing arts, among others. “While ICSE might not give extra marks for sports and arts, the group-3 subjects help students hone their skills,” said Sunita George, principal, Bombay Scottish School, Powai.

But students said that the group-3 subjects that Maharashtra government rules prohibit group-3 subjects to be counted as part of their ‘best-of-five’ score, which is a setback for the non-state board students during admissions.

“Best-of-five score is considered when applying for admissions to first year junior college, so this means that only SSC students will dominate the sought-after colleges from now on,” said Yash Shah, a CBSE student from Santacruz.

Shah added that with the CBSE making Class 10 board exams mandatory again, CBSE students too have lost their edge. “School exams were relatively less stressful and scoring,” said Shah.

Also read: Maha students with singing, dancing skills to get extra marks this year