Mumbai to get first AC local train on Christmas

Making Christmas merrier, the western railway (WR) will launch its air-conditioned suburban local train – the first in the country – in Mumbai on Monday.

The fare for an AC ride will be 1.3 times the first-class ticket fare on the suburban line.

The train will start its maiden journey from Andheri at 2.10pm and reach Churchgate around 2.44pm.

While the train will have 12 services daily, it won’t run on Saturdays and Sundays owing to maintenance work. Union railway minister Piyush Goyal had, during his visit to the city, announced the plan to launch the service on December 25. “The services of the AC local will replace 12 existing non-AC services,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson for the western railway.

“Of the 12 air-conditioned local train services, 11 will be fast,” said Bhakar.

Before the run, the train will be showcased at Mumbai Central station.

Railway sources said a one-way ticket for journey between Churchgate and Virar on the AC local could be in the range of Rs60-Rs220, depending on the distance. Currently, a first-class ticket costs between Rs50-165.

As an introductory offer, the fare will be 1.2 times more than the first-class fare for the first six months, and will be hiked further eventually. The WR is expected to announce the fare structure on Sunday.

The first and 12th coach from Churchgate-end would be reserved for ladies. Besides this, seven seats in the second and 11th coach will be reserved for senior citizens and 10 seats in the fourth and seventh coach for physically challenged passengers.

The commuters also can buy weekly, fortnightly and monthly passes, for which they will have to shell out an amount equivalent to 5, 7.5 and 10 one-way AC train journeys, respectively. Railway authorities said AC local pass holders would be allowed to travel by first class compartments of non-AC trains.

“Adequate number of Railway Protection Force constables will be deployed in each coach of the train to ensure security. Similarly, technicians will also be deputed for trouble-shooting, if required,” said Bhakar, adding suitable announcements will made during the opening of the door.