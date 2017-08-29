Rain floods Mumbai’s largest municipal hospital

KEM Hospital, Mumbai’s largest municipal medical facility, has gone under knee-deep water after heavy rains on Tuesday. “We have already moved about 30 patients from ground floor to upper floors. We are taking all measures to ensure patients aren’t inconvenienced,” said Dr Avinash Supe, Dean of KEM Hospital.

Doctors from the hospital said that due to continuous rains overnight and early morning, the water started seeping inside the hospital. “In no time, wards on ground floor went under water. We have heard the situation is almost similar in other hospitals located in low lying areas,” said a doctor from the hospital.