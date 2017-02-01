Shiv Sena praises Donald Trump’s immigration ban, says India should learn from him

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump’s recent contentious immigration ban, saying Indian administrators have a lot to learn from him.

In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said Trump didn’t care about what the world will say, and only looked out for his own country.

“There is no one like Trump. Several ridiculed him when he was elected as the American president. Even we questioned his ability to walk the talk on his promises. But he has started implementing his promises. He has taken tough decisions against Pakistan,” the party said in the editorial.

Trump has banned immigration for 90 days from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa — Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. While Pakistan is not part of the list, the White House has indicated that it may include Pakistan in the travel ban list.

The Sena added that the decisions to have strict checks for Pakistani nationals entering the US, and the short-term ban on entry of residents from seven Muslim-dominated nations are only for America’s internal security.

“It is now an open truth that Pakistan provides for terrorist activities around the world, so the US has taken this decision at least for itself and has indirectly tagged the country as a terrorist state. A country that gets a president like Trump will never have any Pakistani terrorists on its soil. Indian administrators should learn from this decision,” the Saamana editorial said.

The party said, the Narendra Modi government is still unsure of what treatment to mete out to Pakistan. On November 8, instead of ‘notebandi’ (demonetisation) that branded common people as thieves and criminals, if the Modi government had taken a decision to have ‘Pakistan-bandi’ (ban on Pakistan), the public would have been happier, the Shiv Sena said.

“But the BJP government thinks such a decision will not go down well with the country’s Muslim population and will mar its chances in the Uttar Pradesh elections as it will tarnish the party’s secular reputation,” the Sena taunted.

Also read

Corruption in BMC? What about dirt in PM Modi’s pet Swachh Bharat mission, Sena asks BJP

Mumbai civic polls hasten Aaditya Thackeray’s rise in Shiv Sena politics