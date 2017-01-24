ST bus goes off Mumbai-Pune Expressway after tyre burst, 8 injured

A state transport bus went off the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Tuesday morning, injuring eight passengers.

According to the police, the bus was going to Satara from Thane with 40 passengers on board. As it was crossing Ravit village, around 35km from Pune city, under Dehu Nagar police station, the tyre of the bus burst.

The bus rammed into the railings, went off the highway and reached a service road, almost 15ft below.

“Local residents of the area rushed the injured to different hospitals. So far, no one has come to us to register any complaint,” said an officer from Dehu Nagar police station.

According to the experts, tyre bursts and human errors cause most of the accidents on the highway.

Four people died and six others were injured in another accident caused by tyre burst on the expressway on December 27.

Read more: Car collides with divider on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, four injured

WiFi on Mumbai-Pune e-way dangerous, say experts