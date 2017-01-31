Jennifer Lopez is ‘terrified’ that Drake will someday cheat on her

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is reportedly nervous her rumoured boyfriend Drake will cheat on her with strippers at the Super Bowl party.

“JLo is as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake next weekend at his Super Bowl gig,” a source close to the star told Hollywood Life.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

“Him, being around all those half-naked strippers. That’s just asking for trouble. She’s nervous Drake’s not going to keep his hands to himself. That’s like dangling a mouse in front of a snake.”

😍 <-------- Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

The source added that Lopez doesn’t want him to go, but would never stop him from making his money.

“She’s going to have a serious talk with him prior to this event.”

