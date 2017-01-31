Ghaziabad Audi crash: Bareilly man says was driving SUV that killed 4, gets bail

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has told a Ghaziabad court he was driving the speeding Audi that collided head-on with an autorickshaw killing four people last week.

Ishaaq Ahmad, from Labhera village under Hafizganj police station area of Bareilly, submitted his surrender application through his lawyer on Monday. Ahmad also appeared before the chief judicial magistrate court on Tuesday afternoon.

Four people, including a woman techie and the autorickshaw driver, were killed when the Audi Q7, the high-end SUV, rammed into their auto at Indirapuram on a narrow road that runs parallel to the Hindon canal. Police identified the auto driver by his first name, Sanjeev (25).

The others were identified as Yajuvendra Singh Sengar, 40, his cousin Vishal Singh, 25, and their family friend Rinku Yadav, 38, who worked with HCL in Noida. All hail from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Vishal had come to appear for a job interview, police said quoting family members.

Following the incident, the police seized the SUV as the occupants fled from the spot. After an investigation, police claimed that the car was registered in the name of Manish Rawat, a doctor with Safdarjung Hospital’s neurology department in Delhi.

However, a couple of days into the investigation, police failed to reach Rawat, who could have given clues about the occupants of the car on the night of the incident.

On Monday, Ahmad’s name surfaced after a surrender application was submitted at Ghaziabad court. In his surrender application, he claimed that he was driving the Audi Q7, bearing registration number DL11CA-3420, and wished to surrender and submit bail application.

“As he has forwarded his surrender application, claiming that he was driving the car, he now becomes an accused. Any suspicion on car owner Dr Manish Rawat is now over. We will, however, carry on further investigation in the case,” PK Tripathi, Indirapuram station house officer, said.

Following the incident, the family of the victims lodged a police complaint and an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304a (causing death by negligence) and 427 (causing damages) of the Indian Penal Code at Indirapuram police station. Unidentified persons were named in the FIR.

The incident occurred barely a few days after two similar incidents involving speeding high-end vehicles.

Last Friday, a 48-year-old Uber car driver and two passengers were injured when a speeding Range Rover SUV rammed their taxi in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. The driver of the SUV was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

On Sunday, a 32-year-old driver lost his life after a speeding BMW driven by a 24-year-old MNC employee crashed into an Uber cab from behind near IIT in south Delhi.

A road accident takes place every four minutes in India, government data show, and road crashes are the number one killer of young men and women. Almost 97% of the road accidents are caused by rash or negligent driving including drink driving.

The number of people killed in road accidents on national highways shot up from 48,768 in 2012 to 51,204 in 2015, the statistics show.

Last month, the Supreme Court ordered the closure of liquor shops along the highways despite opposition from state governments. The government has brought in a new law to ensure prompt help for road accident victims, easing rules for citizens who come to their aid.