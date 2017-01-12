Watch | This snooker trick shot is simply out of this world

A sports bar in Bristol, England has given sports enthusiasts on the internet a new sensation to pine over with a video that is currently going viral.

Allstars Sports Bar Bristol posted a video of an extremely elaborate trick shot that has everyone pleasantly surprised by the amount of time the management has on its hands and the length to which they went to create the video.

The trick shot, which needed the use of techniques and equipment from golf and snooker, spans across two different levels of the sports bar covering a reported area of 500 feet.

According to a report by the BBC, the video was filmed by the sports bar’s general manager Shane O’Hara and assistant Tom Woolman.

It begins with a golf ball being putt down a flight of stairs causing a domino effect that finally ends after two minutes and four seconds with another golf ball landing in a hole set up on top of a long bar table.

The video goes across two different rooms and uses a total of nine pool and snooker tables besides numerous pool balls and cues to help keep the effect going.

Posted to the bar’s Facebook page on January 8, the video accumulated over one million views within 48 hours.

Many have been debating the legitimacy of the video via comments but the bar employees insist that the video wasn’t tampered with and the whole video was shot without any interference.

When asked how much time it took, they said from set-up to filming the final video took from 10pm on January 7 to 10:30am on January 8.

They also reported that it took over 100 attempts to get the final video.

The video of this trick shot isn’t the first posted by the bar on their Facebook page.

Their first trick shot video — an elaborate snooker-table only attempt — was posted on December 25, 2015.

They posted another video of a collection of trick shots — this time involving footballs, snooker tables and other snooker equipment — on May 18, 2016. That video was made to invite patrons for live screenings of the Europa League finals and Euro 2016 matches.