Chandigarh stalking: Barala claims innocence in video, Varnika calls it a lie

A day after being released on bail in the Varnika Kundu stalking case, Vikas Barala , the son of Haryana BJP’s chief Subhash Barala, claimed innocence in a video uploaded on YouTube. Varnika Kundu called it a “baseless video” and a “blatant lie” that will not affect the court proceedings.

In the video, Barala says, “There are no charges of eve-teasing or molestation against me either in the FIR or court. These are all false, baseless and only rumours.”

“You all have been hearing a lot about me. I am completely innocent and all charges levelled against me are false and baseless. In reality, I am myself a victim in this case,” he says.

He also alleges that he was made a target by some in an attempt to tarnish his father’s political image. “My father is the state president of a political party and many parties are targeting me.”

Vikas Barala further goes on to say: “Political circumstances were so grave that my father could not meet me or my lawyer, lest people start accusing a father of unduly helping his son.”

He ends the video reiterating his claim of being innocent and appeals to people to ‘only believe in facts of the case’.

Asked about the video, Varnika Kundu told ANI, “We have kept our complete faith in the judicial system. And I am hoping that such a baseless video, which is clearly a blatant lie, will not affect the actual proceedings of law .”