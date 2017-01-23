Chandigarh: Two-year-old girl killed after falling into park pond in Sector 49

A two-year-old girl, Nandini alias Ananya, was killed after falling into a 3-feet pond at the Dinousaur Park in Sector 49 on Sunday afternoon. The deceased went to the park, along with her mother, to play around 11am. The family resides in EWS Colony, Sector 49. After some time, when the woman failed to locate her child, she raised an alarm and informed her husband, Lakshman, a labourer.

The father of the deceased conducted a search operation with his friends, relatives and local residents, but could not find Nandini. Eventually, the police was informed around 2.30pm. Policemen who reached the spot searched for the girl in the nearby area, including the jungle nearby, but failed to find her.

Nandini and (right) the dinosaur pond park that has turned into a quagmire and became the death-bed for the two-year-old. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT Photo)

The park where she was last seen playing was also searched. She was found unconscious in the pond and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)-32, where doctors declared her brought dead.

“Prima facie, we do not suspect any foul play in the case. Investigation is on and we are looking at all angles,” said a senior police official at the Sector-49 police station.

MC chief engineer NP Sharma said, “Around the water body in the dinosaur park, there is a proper railing. Normally, we do not expect a two-year-old to enter it. We will inquire into how the child managed to enter the pond.”

