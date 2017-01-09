Demonetisation: Cash in, Chandigarh residents call for lifting cap on ATM withdrawal

Forced to be part of long queues at ATMs and banks since November 8, when the Prime Minister invalidated 86% of the country’s cash in circulation, the past two months have tested the patience of the city residents as they grappled with the economics of less or no cash.

Yet, most people have braved the inconveniences for the larger good that has been promised to them through demonetisation. The situation in Chandigarh has settled down. As HT team visited a couple of banks on Sunday, most ATMs had cash and hardly any residents were seen complaining or queuing up outside the ATMs.

At the bank square in Sector 17, the Bank of Baroda ATM witnessed maximum rush. People shared that they faced no difficulty while withdrawing money. The Union Bank of India’s ATM in the same queue, however, was not operational.

Puneet Nagpal, a resident of Zirakpur, who was seen withdrawing money from the Oriental Bank of Commerce, said, “Thankfully, things have settled down. I haven’t faced any issue in withdrawing money.”

However, for few others the limit of withdrawing Rs 4,500 is also a hinderance. Dev, originally from Nepal, who has been staying in the city for the past 16 years, told HT, “What can one do with Rs 2,000, Rs 4000.” But, he said that withdrawing money from the ATMs was no longer a headache.

At the Punjab National Bank ATM at the bank square as well as that of UCO ATM, cash was available.

At the HDFC Bank at Sector 22, two college students shared that they were relieved now that they were able to withdraw money. Radhika, a hostel student, said, “It had become so stressful earlier since I wasn’t able to withdraw cash my parents had deposited for me. I had to borrow money from my warden. I’m happy that in the last one week, I’m able to withdraw money from whichever ATM I have gone to.”

Similarly, most banks in the southern sectors were also operating, except for the ICIC Bank ATM at Sector 35.