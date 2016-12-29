Snatchers strike again at four locations in Chandigarh, total count now at 156

There seems to be no end to the snatching menace that the city has endured for over two years now with four incident reported over Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the total count to 156 to date. The figure for last year was marginally higher at 159.

In the most recent incident, two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched the gold chain of a Sector 37 resident near her house on Wednesday evening.

Sarita Mittal, the victim, was standing outside her house with two women, when the pillion rider had the fearlessness to get down and snatched the chain around her neck.

The Police Control Room (PCR) was informed and the Sector 39 police reached the spot. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

In the second incident, three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a purse containing Rs 2600 and mobile phone of a resident of Faidan village, near Kali Bari lightpoint in Sector 47.

The victim Dinesh also informed the PCR following which nakas were laid to nab the snatchers, but there was no progress in the case, except the registration of a case at the Sector 31 police station.

In yet another incident, two motorcyclists sped away after snatching the earrings of a woman in Kansal, SAS Nagar, near Forest Guest House, at the Kaimbwala village on Tuesday.

The victim, Gayatri, claimed that the snatchers were on a Pulsar. Again, the police were informed and a Sector 3 police station team reached the spot, again to no result. A case was registered.

In the fourth incident, three pedestrians overpowered a Sector 49 resident, Maninderjit Singh, near the Dinosaur Park and snatched his iphone.