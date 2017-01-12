Statement was misconstructed, Kejriwal never declared himself as Punjab’s CM face, says Sisodia

A day after making a statement on Punjab’s chief ministerial candidate that created a huge political storm, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said his statement had been misconstrued.

Talking to media here, Sisodia said he was repeatedly asking people to vote for Arvind Kejriwal as it was the Delhi chief minister who would ensure that all promises made to the people of Punjab were fulfilled.

Sisodia said the issue had been blown out of proportion by the media and the opposition parties. He denied that it was a well thought out strategy to drop the name of Kejriwal as chief minister’s candidate in Punjab to create a buzz.

Sisodia also denied that Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who is contesting against deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad, had declared himself as a prospective chief minister. “It is all media creation,” he remarked.

Asked as to why the party had to fly in Jarnail Singh from Delhi to take on chief minister (CM) Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi, he said the man had the guts to take up the big fight.

“We had to field a strong a candidate against the CM. We had choices from Punjab itself, but they were reluctant lest they lost. Jarnail Singh was brave enough to come forward and take up the challenge,” said Sisodia.

Earlier, while addressing a traders’ gathering at Kanak Mandi Chowk in favour of party candidate Paramjit Singh Sachdeva, he announced that AAP’s pro-trader policies in Delhi will be implemented in Punjab also. Terming Kejriwal a man of his words, he said all promises made in the election manifesto will be implemented in toto.

Accusing the Badal clan of destroying industry in Punjab to further their own business interests, he said the AAP government will ensure that taxpayers’ money was spent on their welfare.

Referring to Sukhbir Badal’s resort near Chandigarh, he said AAP will not splurge on ‘Sukhvilas’ but work to bring ‘sukh’(relief) to the common man.