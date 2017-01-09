With what face should I go home: Wrote 16-yr-old Rohtak girl in her suicide note

A 16-year-old girl’s decayed body was found near the railway tracks at Ismaila village in Rohtak on Sunday.

Police said a suicide note was also recovered from the spot in which the girl allegedly wrote that she was committing suicide due to “her problem”.

“Isme mere bf aur ghar wale kisi ka koi hath ni hai (My family and my boyfriend are not behind my suicide). I love my family and my boyfriend a lot. My boyfriend loves me a lot, too. But I’m taking my life due to my problem. Mere jaane ke baad mere bf or friend or gharwalon ko kuch ni hona chaiye (After my death, nothing should happen to my friend, boyfriend or family,” she wrote.

The girl, a student of Class 10 in Rohtak, had allegedly eloped with her boyfriend of Class 11 on December 26 under the garb of going to school. She further wrote, “I feel scared. But I want to die. With what face should I go home.”

However, the family of the girl alleged that she had gone missing and raised suspicion on a Class 11 boy. They are now alleging that the boy killed their daughter, adding that the suicide note found “was forced upon her.“

The police said they have sent the body for postmortem and will clear the matter after the reports come. “We will know the cause of death after we get the postmortem reports. Till then, we are not ruling out the murder allegations made by the family. A case against the Class 11 boy was registered on the family’s earlier complaint. More will be added after the reports come,” said Rajbir Singh, Sampla station house officer.