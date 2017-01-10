Rourkela Steel Plant’s ED held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Rourkela Steel Plant executive director (works) BP Verma from his residence at Rourkela for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh cash and a costly watch. The agency also seized Rs 20 lakh cash in new banknotes from his residence.

Verma is accused of illegally allocating supply orders of electrical, electronics, and electro-mechanical machineries to Vesuvius Limited, a Kolkata-based firm. He has been accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy with Vinay Kumar Singh, a representative of the firm, and of accepting illegal gratification in cash and kind for the smooth execution of those contracts.

Acting as the in-charge CEO of the Rourkela Steel Plant, Verma has also been accused of sanctioning work order in the “Addition Modification and Replacement (AMR) Cell” in favour of the company.

Registering a complaint in this regard, Bhubaneswar CBI sleuths laid a trap and arrested Verma from his Rourkela residence while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh cash and a watch. The firm’s representative was also arrested. Both were taken into judicial custody after the CBI produced them before the concerned court.

“The CBI also carried out a search and seizure operation at nine locations connected with Verma and the firm’s representative. Searches were conducted at Ranchi, Bokaro and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, Rourkela in Odisha and Kolkata in West Bengal. Several incriminating documents were recovered from these locations,” said a senior CBI official in Ranchi.

The CBI has registered a case against Verma, Singh and a general manager of the Kolkata-based firm under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

Sources in the CBI said further investigation is on and more revelations are expected in the days to come.

Verma was to take charge of the Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) as chief executive officer (CEO) from April this year. He had been chosen from a list of 11 candidates.