Film with Gautham Menon not shelved: Prithviraj

IANS, Chennai
Prithviraj was also seen in Hindi film Aiyya.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj says he is part of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s multi-lingual multi-starrer project and has clarified that it has not been shelved. “I have been paid advance and I’m already on board. The project requires lead actors from four southern industries, and hence, it’s taking time to materialise. I don’t think it has been shelved,” said Prithviraj.

According to the source, the film revolves around the lives of four friends who meet at a wedding after many years and decide to take a fun trip.

Read more

The other actors Gautham is already in talks with are Simbu, Puneeth Rajkumar and Sai Dharam Tej.

Gautham plans to produce the Tamil and Malayalam versions, while Puneeth may bankroll the film in Kannada. Another leading producer may come on board for the Telugu version.

<