Khaidi No 150 trailer: Chiranjeevi is competition for young guns even at 62

Chiranjeevi fans. Rejoice. The mega star is back to rule the box office with his next Khaidi No 150.

It’s a typical Chiranjeevi film with jazzy action scenes and dozens of punchlines.

The trailer suggests it’s about Chiranjeevi’s fight against high-flying corporate kings. Keeping the tradition of high-octane action films in Telugu alive, Khaidi No 150 is latest in the line of Magadheera, Dookudu and Gabbar Singh.

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan is the producer of the film. “It was an honour to produce dad’s film. A lot of people have been asking what my next production will be. It’s going to be another film with dad. We will make an announcement about the cast, director and other details soon,” Ram Charan said.

Read more

Directed by VV Vinayak, Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s 150th film. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The highly anticipated film, a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, is slated for worldwide release on January 11.