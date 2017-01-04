Malayalam actor Vijay Babu booked for allegedly assaulting producer

A case has been registered against Malayalam film actor Vijay Babu for allegedly assaulting a woman film producer in Kochi, police said on Tuesday.

Producer Sandra Thomas has alleged that she was assaulted by Vijay at her office in Elamakkara on Monday.

However, Vijay has said in a post on Facebook that the case filed against him is fake. “Friends , a fake case is filed against me by my most trusted partner and her husband for the sake for taking over business property which I disputed. I shall prove it otherwise and will be fine. Thank you for the concerns. Shall update,” he wrote.

The actor is the co-founder of the film production company along with Sandra Thomas.

Sandra is admitted in a private hospital in the city, police said.

