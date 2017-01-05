 When Megha made Dhanush comfortable in lip-lock scenes | regional movies | Hindustan Times
When Megha made Dhanush comfortable in lip-lock scenes

regional movies Updated: Jan 05, 2017 16:34 IST
IANS, Chennai
Enai Nokki Paayum Thota is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Debutante Megha Akash made her co-star Dhanush feel comfortable while filming some intimate scenes in upcoming Tamil action-thriller Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, a source said.

“There are a few lip-lock scenes in the film. Although they have been shot aesthetically in a way that it doesn’t look vulgar, Dhanush wasn’t really comfortable doing these scenes. But it was Megha who made him feel comfortable,” said a source from the film’s unit.

If not for Megha, the source said, these scenes would have been a pain to shoot. “If Megha didn’t make Dhanush feel comfortable, it would have been very challenging for the makers to make these scenes look authentic,” he said.

In the film, Megha plays an actress who falls head over heels for Dhanush, to be seen as a college-goer.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film has music by Darbuka Siva, and is gearing up for February release.

