KBC: After Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor may step into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor might soon take a place on the Kaun Banega Crorepati hot seat, not as a celebrity contestant but as the host. According to media reports, Ranbir is in talks to host the hit game show, taking the reins from superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Read more

Since it began in 2000, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosted by Bachchan for seven seasons except season three in 2007 when Shah Rukh Khan replaced him. If Ranbir joins the show, it will also mark his television debut.

Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is modelled on the lines of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? where contestants aim to win prize money (Rs 5 crore for KBC) by answering a series of multiple choice questions.

Ranbir is also currently busy with his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos with Katrina Kaif. It releases in April.

Follow @htshowbiz for more