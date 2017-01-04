 You’re terminated!: Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over Trump’s Apprentice | tv | Hindustan Times
You’re terminated!: Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over Trump’s Apprentice

Updated: Jan 04, 2017 14:00 IST
AFP
AFP
Now that Trump is poised to take over the White House, there is a new boss on the reality show. And Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t just firing people anymore. (Twitter)

When Donald Trump hosted The Celebrity Apprentice, he dismissed contestants with what became his indelible catchphrase: “You’re fired.”

Now that Trump is poised to take over the White House, there is a new boss on the reality show. And Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t just firing people anymore.

You’re Terminated! the Hollywood star and former California governor said in Monday night’s premiere of the show, now in its eighth season.

“The first one wasn’t easy. But you know the line now, and the celebs know my expectations. Take risks, give everything,” the ex-bodybuilder said on Twitter after the first episode of The New Celebrity Apprentice aired.

The Austrian native, 69, shot to fame in the 1980s with his starring role in a number of action films, but he is perhaps known for The Terminator franchise.

Schwarzenegger -- who became a US citizen more than three decades ago -- leveraged his popularity into a career in politics, serving as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

In the first episode of the Celebrity Apprentice, now shot in Los Angeles, celebrities including boxer Laila Ali, singer Boy George and reality TV star Nicole Snooki Polizzi completed business-related challenges judged by Schwarzenegger.

Trump is trading in the show’s boardroom for the White House but is staying on as executive producer of the reality show, and his name will appear in the credits.

It was not clear whether the incoming head of state will receive a per-episode fee.

