In pics: Over 1 million join anti-Trump women’s marches worldwide

In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women’s marches in the nation’s capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won’t let his agenda go unchallenged.

Plenty of men joined in, too, contributing to surprising numbers everywhere from New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles to Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, London, Prague and Sydney.

The Washington rally alone attracted over 500,000 people according to city officials — apparently more than Trump’s inauguration drew on Friday. It was easily one of the biggest demonstrations in the city’s history, and as night fell, not a single arrest was reported.

A closer look at some of the marches around the world:

Los Angeles

Los Angeles police said well over 100,000 people packed several closed blocks. Several trains were added to the city’s jammed metro line in order to accommodate the large crowds.

People march in the rain to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP Photo)

Chicago

Scores of protesters spilled into the streets after organizers canceled the city’s march for safety reasons because of a larger-than-expected turnout. The overflow crowd reached an estimated 250,000 people.

People flooded nearby streets, chanting and waving signs protesting Trump, after a rally concluded at Grant Park.

Protesters display banners reading anti-Trump slogans in Downtown Chicago on January 20, a few hours after the inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. (AFP Photo)

London

Tens of thousands of protesters squeezed into London’s Trafalgar Square. Police described the event as peaceful with no arrests.

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Trafalgar Square, central London. The march is being held in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington. (AP Photo)

Utah

In Park City, Utah, it was Charlize Theron leading demonstrators in a chant of “Love, not hate, makes America great.”

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan 21 , in Park City, Utah. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

New York

Demonstrators crammed the streets outside Trump’s Manhattan home, saying the new leader might be from there, but he’s no New Yorker.

Trump was born and raised in New York City, but the majority of the city and state voted for Hillary Clinton.

Tens of thousands of protesters carrying signs that read: “Women’s rights are human rights” and “A woman’s place is in the resistance” funneled past Trump Tower to thunderous cheers on tony Fifth Avenue, where he conducted nearly all of his postelection business. It’s also where first lady Melania Trump and the couple’s young son, Barron, will live.

People participate in a Women's March to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in New York City, US January 21. (REUTERS)

Paris

In Paris, thousands rallied in the Eiffel Tower neighbourhood in a joyful atmosphere, singing and carrying posters.

Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France, January 21. (REUTERS)

Prague

Hundreds gathered in Prague’s Wenceslas Square in freezing weather, mockingly waving portraits of Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

People take part in a rally in solidarity with supporters of the Women's March taking place in Washington and many other cities on January 21, in Prague, Czech Republic. (AFP Photo)

Sydney

In Sydney, thousands of Australians gathered in solidarity in Hyde Park.

Women protestors march in a rally against US President Donald Trump following his inauguration, in Sydney on January 21. (AFP Photo)

Mexico City

Several hundred demonstrators shut down four lanes of traffic on a central boulevard outside the US embassy in Mexico City.