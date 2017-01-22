In pics: Over 1 million join anti-Trump women’s marches worldwide

In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women’s marches in the nation’s capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won’t let his agenda go unchallenged.
Plenty of men joined in, too, contributing to surprising numbers everywhere from New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles to Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, London, Prague and Sydney.
The Washington rally alone attracted over 500,000 people according to city officials — apparently more than Trump’s inauguration drew on Friday. It was easily one of the biggest demonstrations in the city’s history, and as night fell, not a single arrest was reported.
A closer look at some of the marches around the world:
Los Angeles
Los Angeles police said well over 100,000 people packed several closed blocks. Several trains were added to the city’s jammed metro line in order to accommodate the large crowds.
Chicago
Scores of protesters spilled into the streets after organizers canceled the city’s march for safety reasons because of a larger-than-expected turnout. The overflow crowd reached an estimated 250,000 people.
People flooded nearby streets, chanting and waving signs protesting Trump, after a rally concluded at Grant Park.
London
Tens of thousands of protesters squeezed into London’s Trafalgar Square. Police described the event as peaceful with no arrests.
Utah
In Park City, Utah, it was Charlize Theron leading demonstrators in a chant of “Love, not hate, makes America great.”
New York
Demonstrators crammed the streets outside Trump’s Manhattan home, saying the new leader might be from there, but he’s no New Yorker.
Trump was born and raised in New York City, but the majority of the city and state voted for Hillary Clinton.
Tens of thousands of protesters carrying signs that read: “Women’s rights are human rights” and “A woman’s place is in the resistance” funneled past Trump Tower to thunderous cheers on tony Fifth Avenue, where he conducted nearly all of his postelection business. It’s also where first lady Melania Trump and the couple’s young son, Barron, will live.
Paris
In Paris, thousands rallied in the Eiffel Tower neighbourhood in a joyful atmosphere, singing and carrying posters.
Prague
Hundreds gathered in Prague’s Wenceslas Square in freezing weather, mockingly waving portraits of Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Sydney
In Sydney, thousands of Australians gathered in solidarity in Hyde Park.
Mexico City
Several hundred demonstrators shut down four lanes of traffic on a central boulevard outside the US embassy in Mexico City.